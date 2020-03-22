|
|
Peter Clarke Mt. Pleasant - Peter Larned Clarke, 88, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Llewellyn Pope Jordan Clarke, entered into eternal rest Thursday, March 19, 2020. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Peter was born September 12, 1931 in Winchester, Massachusetts, son of the late John Hamilton Clarke and the late Priscilla Larned Clarke. He was a graduate of Middlebury College in Middlebury,Vermont and served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War as a navigator while stationed at the Charleston Air Force Base. A long-time resident of Washington, DC, he was a Statistician for the Internal Revenue Service. After retiring he returned to South Carolina's lowcountry where he enjoyed playing golf and tennis. Peter was a member of Snee Farm Country Club's Tuesday and Friday Golf Group. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Llewellyn; daughters: Karen Reidelbach (Mark) Clarke of Virginia Beach, VA; Susan Larned Clarke of Mt. Pleasant; and Amy Clarke Greene (Paul) of Chantilly, VA; three grandsons; and first cousin Mrs. H. Bailey (Virginia) of Naples, FL. He was preceded in death by his sister Dorothy Harvey. Memorials may be made to Charleston Animal Society 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC, 29406 www.CharlestonAnimalSociety.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 23, 2020