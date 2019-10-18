Mr. Peter Garner N. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Peter Garner, 70 of North Charleston, SC, are all invited to attend his Home-Going Service on (TODAY) Saturday, October 19, 2019, 12:00 PM at House of God Keith Dominion-Union Heights, 2050 Hampton Ave., North Charleston, SC. Mr. Garner will repose at the church from 11:00 am until the hour of service. Private Interment. Processional services entrusted to: THE SERENITY MORTUARY, INC. "Making the Inevitable Pleasant", 209 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, SC 29485. Office: (843) 225 - 7800 or (866) 799 - 3662 / Fax: (843) 225 - 7803. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 19, 2019