Peter J. Meyers, Jr. GLEN MILLS, PA - Peter J. Meyers, Jr., age 90 of Glen Mills, PA passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019 at Riddle Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in Kingsford, MI to Peter J. Sr and Elizabeth McCabe Meyers. After serving in the US Navy, Peter earned his B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Michigan Technological University in 1953. During a 39 year career with Dupont, his assignments carried him to locations across the globe. He was eventually responsible for managing 44 plants worldwide, retiring as Vice President of Agricultural Products. He and his wife Shirley retired to the long time family Beach home on Seabrook Island, SC. They then relocated to Maris Grove retirement community in Glen Mills, PA. He was an avid golfer, tennis player, and philanthropist. Peter loved the beach, visiting with family and friends and traveling. At Maris Grove, he was co-chairman of the Dupont club, philanthropy committee and supports the scholarship fund. Peter was a devoted Christian and active member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in West Chester, PA, serving the church in many capacities. In addition to his parents, Peter is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Doering Meyers who passed away 2018, and 5 siblings. He is survived by 4 children: Steve (Patricia) Meyers, Wendy (Timothy) Chestnut, Linda (David) Miller, and Elizabeth (Steven) Soto, 12 grandchildren; Alyssa, Ariel, Lucy, Anna, Jason, Jordan, Dylan, Drew, Erin, Lily, Rosemary, and Frances, and 3 great-grandchildren: Abigayle, Isaac, and Miller. A memorial visitation will take place on Saturday, December 7, from 10-11AM at the Maris Grove Chapel, 200 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA, followed by a memorial service at 11AM. Interment will remain private. Donations in his memory may be made to the Scholarship Fund of Maris Grove, 100 Maris Grove Way, Glen Mills, PA 19342 or . Online condolences may be made by visiting



