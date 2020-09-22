Peter James Stirling Daniel Island - The family and friends of Peter Stirling are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Daniel Island Club, 600 Island Park Drive, on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Building Fund, 225 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 100, Daniel Island, SC 29492. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
