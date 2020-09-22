Director Stirling,



I am so glad I had the opportunity to meet your father and I saw how proud he was of you. I also witnessed a son who took the time to take care of his parents and make sure they were comfortable before you did your work. That’s love and those moments are the moments that will bring smiles to your face when you think of you father. My heartfelt sympathy is extended to you and your family, may your memories of him bring healing and joy.



Nena Staley

Coworker