1/
Peter James Stirling
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Peter James Stirling Daniel Island - The family and friends of Peter Stirling are invited to a Celebration of Life at the Daniel Island Club, 600 Island Park Drive, on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 3:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Building Fund, 225 Seven Farms Drive, Suite 100, Daniel Island, SC 29492. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Daniel Island Club
September 20, 2020
He was a fine man. I've heard a lot of nice things about him. Jenny Lynch Stirling is my niece. My love and prayers to Bobbi, Bryan and Jenny and all the family.
Denise Greene
Family Friend
September 20, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Peter's passing. Prayers and heartfelt condolences to you Bobbi and the entire family. The Gardner Family
Audrey Gardner
Neighbor
September 20, 2020
Bryan, so sorry to hear about your dad. Sending prayers and hugs to you, Jenny, your mum, and your family.
Amy (Corcoran) DiStefano
Friend
September 20, 2020
Most sincere condolences.
Jeanne Mallia
September 22, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss Bobbi and family. Peter was a wonderful friend to Normand and I'm sure they are in heaven planning something big. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers for strength!
Carol Bilodeau
Friend
September 22, 2020
Sincere Sympathy for Bobbi, Bryan and family on the loss of Peter. We did not see him often but when we did, we always enjoyed talking with him.
RIP
The Brighams
Fred & Carolann Brigham
Family Friend
September 22, 2020
All of us at American Engineering Consultants are saddened to hear of the loss of your father, Director Stirling. He was a wonderful man, and raised a wonderful son. Sending our deepest condolences and keeping your family in our prayers.
Ali Walker
Friend
September 22, 2020
Director Stirling,

I am so glad I had the opportunity to meet your father and I saw how proud he was of you. I also witnessed a son who took the time to take care of his parents and make sure they were comfortable before you did your work. That’s love and those moments are the moments that will bring smiles to your face when you think of you father. My heartfelt sympathy is extended to you and your family, may your memories of him bring healing and joy.
Nena Staley
Coworker
September 21, 2020
I'll miss seeing Peter at the Vigil Mass every week. His church family is going to miss him and his gentle spirit. Condolences to his family.
Mark English
September 21, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Director Stirling.

Peggy Yobs, Retired SCDC
Peggy Yobs
Coworker
September 21, 2020
Bobbi, Bryan and Jennifer, we were blessed at East Cooper to have Pete volunteer his services. I was honored to spend an hour each week doing our total joint class where Pete was our volunteer expert. He added so much to our team. I know that those beautiful grandbabies encouraged Pete on a daily basis. We are saddened by his loss and honored by his memory. Hollis Barbaro
Hollis Barbaro
Friend
September 21, 2020
Director Stirling,
Please accept the Smith family condolences for your great loss.

Mr. Willie F. Smith
Food Service Administrator, SCDC (Retired)
Willie F. Smith
Coworker
September 21, 2020
Pete will always have a special place in our family's memories. He was the most believable Santa and was so kind to come over on Christmas Eve to play the part for our grandchildren! We will miss this wonderful person and we send our sincere condolences to Bobbie, Bryan and the family.
Francine Glennon
September 21, 2020
Sending condolences to Director Striling and family. I am retired from scdc
Carolyn Foust
Family Friend
September 21, 2020
September 21, 2020
Peggy, Dilip and family,
I am sorry to learn of your brother's passing. I hope you have many wonderful memories to cause you to smile as you think of him. God's peace to you.
Sherry Martschink
