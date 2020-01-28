|
|
Peter Lawrence Lawson Mt. Pleasant - Peter Lawrence Lawson, 61, of Mount Pleasant, SC, husband to Judith Anne Lawson (Gillespie) of 36 years, entered into eternal rest on January 23, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Born on January 27, 1958, in West Chester, PA. Peter was the son of the late Albert Joseph Lawson of Aston, PA, and Barbara Brittingham Monaghan of Parkesburg, PA. Peter was a graduate of Octorara Area High School in Atglen, PA, and Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology in Lancaster, PA. Besides his wife, Peter is survived by his children, Kristina Anne Oxidine of Mount Pleasant, SC, Matthew Peter Lawson and Jenya Mironava of Brookline, MA, as well as his grandson, Emmett Theodore Lawson of Brookline, MA. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 31, 2020, at 1:00 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. A funeral service will be held Friday, January 31, 2020, at 3:00 PM at McAlister-Smith Funeral & Cremation Mt. Pleasant. The burial will follow at 4:00 PM at Mt Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt Pleasant, SC 29464. Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to McALISTER-SMITH FUNERAL & CREMATION, Mt. Pleasant, 1520 Rifle Range Rd., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, (843) 884-3833. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 29, 2020