Peter Paul Erich Mt. Pleasant - Peter Paul Erich, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, husband of Elizabeth Erich, entered into eternal rest Monday, August 10, 2020. Peter was born April 8, 1932 in Berlin, Germany. He served in the United States Army Intelligence Corps. and graduated from North Carolina State University with a degree in Industrial Engineering. With his degree and cabinetmaking background, he worked as a Production Engineer and Plant Manager at several furniture manufacturing facilities around the country. Peter started several businesses during the second phase of his career; Custom Cabinetry, Prewi Diamond Tooling, and finally Erich Engineering, a consulting firm, where he worked with furniture producers and designers in the industry. He was a lifetime member of the Institute of Industrial Engineers and the Forest Products Society. At heart, Pete was a proud cabinetmaker and woodworker. Peter was a longtime member of the Charleston Yacht Club, Hobcaw Yacht Club and German Friendly Society. As an avid sailor, he participated in many regattas over the years, not always placing but always enjoying the wind, water, and camaraderie of his fellow sailors. He loved his family and especially his grandchildren, making them all feel like each one was his favorite. He and Elizabeth loved spending time together, traveling, making each other laugh, and often finding just the right place to dance along the way. They loved to dance and made it seem effortless. He is survived by his loving wife, Elizabeth Heywood-Erich of Mount Pleasant, SC; son, Dr. Mark Erich (Debbie) of McClellanville, SC; daughter, Lisa Nuzum (Stan) of Mount Pleasant; five grandchildren, Nicole Erich, Kirsten Erich, Irene Erich, Rachael Nuzum Maszk (Wesley) and Erich Nuzum. He was preceded in death by his parents Hans Schelansky and Elisabeth Schubert Schelansky; his sister, Vera Maria Schelansky; and his first wife, Carol Burke Erich. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
