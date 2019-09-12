Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
(843) 744-5488
Wake
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Calling hours
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Murray's Mortuary
4060 Rivers Ave
North Charleston, SC 29405
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
12:00 PM
Wesley United Methodist Church
446 Meeting Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Peter Scott Sr.


1931 - 2019
Peter Scott Sr. Obituary
Peter Scott, Sr. Charleston - The relatives and friends of Mr. Peter Scott, Sr. are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service 12:00 PM, Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Wesley United Methodist Church, 446 Meeting Street, Charleston, SC. Interment - Riverview Memorial Park, North Charleston, SC. Wake Service will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at the mortuary; family hour will be observed from 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM. Mr. Scott is survived by his loving soulmate of 39 years, Alda and her children, Donavin and Deshawn; loving children, Bessie Scott Grant (Paul), Peter Scott, Jr. (Julette); Vanna Scott Parks (Wayne) and Faith Eileen Scott; 10 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Josephine Hayward and Pearl Judge; and a host of other relatives and friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.murraysmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to MURRAY'S MORTUARY, 4060 RIVERS AVENUE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SC 843-744-5488. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 13, 2019
