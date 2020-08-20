1/1
Peter Singleton Jr.
{ "" }
Peter Singleton, Jr. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Peter Singleton, Jr. will celebrate his life at a Private Graveside Service on Saturday August 22, 2020 at 11:00 am in Mt. Olivet Reformed Episcopal Cemetery, 4283 Savannah Hwy, Ravenel, SC. A walkthrough visitation will be held Friday from 4-7pm at the mortuary. Mr. Singleton leaves to cherish his memories, his wife, Annette Singleton; children, Patricia Moore, Larry Smith, Debra Thompson, Peter Singleton III, Rodney Singleton, Wendy Lloyd, Joey Ortiz and Anthony Singleton; grandchildren, niece, nephews, aunts, uncles and host of other relatives and friends. Due to COVID-19 Facial Mask is required at visitation and Graveside Service. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEY'S MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Pasley's Mortuary
Funeral services provided by
Pasley's Mortuary
1115 5Th Ave
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 571-2300
Memories & Condolences
