Peter Thomas Anderson
Peter Thomas Anderson SUMMERVILLE - Peter "Hero" Thomas Anderson, 56, born in Napa California passed away Thursday. Peter is the son of Garland T. and the late Betty W Anderson. Peter is survived by his father and loving family and friends. The family wishes to Thank the staff of The Coastal Center, Ladson SC and The Cerebral Palsy Homes of Columbia SC for the wonderful care they provided Peter. Rev. Chris Paul Shinn is officiating. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
