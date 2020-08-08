Peter William Mehlman James Island - Peter William Mehlman passed away on July 24, 2020. His wife, Bernice, was at his side in their home on James Island. Peter was born on October 19, 1940 in New York City; the son of the late Harold and Ruth Mehlman. He had two children, Robert Mehlman and his wife, Eileen of Darlington, MD and Heidi Mehlman of Lumberton, NC; three step-children, Barry Seeman and his wife, Beth of Darien, CT, Corey Seeman and his wife, Pam of Ypsilanti, MI, Peter Seeman of Scarsdale, NY; and grandchildren, Jeremy, Michael, Christopher, Lila, Margaret, Isabelle and Madison. Peter graduated from Long Island University and Brooklyn Law School. In the 1970's and 80's, Peter held the position of Compensation and Benefits Counsel in the corporate legal department of Gulf and Western Industries. Although Peter had broad-ranging legal responsibility and considerable influence in his field of expertise, an observer at G & W noted that during his tenure at the company he remained true to what apparently were two of his hallmarks - humility and humor. He had the ability to provide effective counsel by reducing byzantine legal provisions to easily understandable language and he was always accessible notwithstanding the complexities and pressures of his work. In 1986, Peter joined Akzo-Nobel Inc., a Dutch company headquartered in Dobbs Ferry, NY, involved in chemicals, pharmaceuticals and codings as Benefits Counsel for its US companies. He remained there until retirement, and then joined the American Arbitration Association as mediator/arbitrator to provide dispute resolutions to clients and avoid Civil Court proceedings. During the 90's, while Bernice and Peter lived in Newton, CT, Peter became an instrument rated private pilot. He spent many happy hours flying friends and family throughout New England. In 2000, Bernice and Peter purchased a farm in Free Union, VA and Peter began raising Angus cattle, an interest he had throughout his life. While in Virginia, he also became an EMT, serving on the Western Albemarle Rescue Squad. He also discovered boating and loved navigating al the rivers in the Northern Neck that flowed into the Chesapeake Bay. In 2008, Bernice and Peter moved to Charleston, SC. He became a volunteer with the Charleston Police Department and also participated in the Juvenile Arbitration Program for Charleston County which was adopted in 1999. Peter also didn't miss the Bridge Run each year. Again, and ready for a new adventure, Bernice and Peter purchased a second home in Santa Fe, NM. Peter loved hikes in the mountains and the history of the people of New Mexico. In his memories of Peter, his friend Gary Bel wrote, "He is indeed the embodiment of the Renaissance Man." His step-son, Barry, in his eulogy, said, "Today Peter is once again in the driver's seat, heading toward his next adventure." Bernice, his wife of 28 years and best friend for 30 years, will miss him greatly. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
