Peyton Rene Wright Hanahan - Peyton Rene Wright, 50, of Hanahan, SC, wife of Wayne David Wright entered into eternal rest Sunday, February 9, 2020. Her Funeral Service will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday one hour prior to the service. Peyton was born January 20, 1970 in Summerville, SC. She was a graduate of the College of Charleston and worked as a commissions coordinator with Gilston Insurance Agency. She is survived by her husband; mother, Alva Blair of Goose Creek, SC (step-father, Chris Hamilton); father, Bill Gates of Sylva, NC; son, Cameron David Wright; daughter, Zoe Rene Wright of Hanahan, SC; half-brother, Alan Gates of Sylva, NC. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 12, 2020