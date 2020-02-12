Home

J. Henry Stuhr Funeral Home
2180 Greenridge Rd
North Charleston, SC 29406
(843) 5722339
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
Service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
1:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel
2180 Greenridge Road
North Charleston, SC
Interment
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
2:00 PM
Carolina Memorial Park
7113 Rivers Avenue
North Charleston, SC
Peyton Rene Wright Hanahan - The Funeral Service for Peyton Rene Wright will be held Friday, February 14, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Northwoods Chapel, 2180 Greenridge Road at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Friday one hour prior to the service. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 13, 2020
