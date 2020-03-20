|
Mother Pezerlia C. Reese N. CHARLESTON - Mother Pezerlia C. Reese, 82, of North Charleston, South Carolina, widow of the late Elder Daniel M. Reese, entered into eternal rest on Monday, March 9, 2020. The funeral services celebrating her life will be private. She will be laid to rest in Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery, 7113 Rivers Ave., North Charleston, SC 29406. Viewing will be held this evening at the mortuary from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Mother Reese is survived by her loving children: Marvin A. Reese, Pamala L. Reese, Tara G. Reese, Kim R. Vickers, Elder Vita Y. Reese and Tiffany R. Martin; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Family and friends may visit at 4928 Gaynor Dr., North Charleston, SC 29405. Expressions of sympathy to the family may be made online at www.palmettomortuary.com. PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ENTRUSTED TO: THE PALMETTO MORTUARY, INC., 1122 MORRISON DRIVE, CHARLESTON, SC 29403. OFFICE: 843.727.1230 and FAX: 843.724.3528. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 21, 2020