Philip Brooks Mt. Pleasant - Col. Philip Brooks, USAF (Ret), 100 years old, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widower of Estelle Smith Brooks, entered into eternal rest Thursday, July 16, 2020. Philip was born February 9, 1920 in Pensacola, Florida, son of the late Harry Brooks and Bessie Bassett Brooks, spending much of his young life growing up in Jackson, Mississippi. He was a graduate of Southern Methodist University and served in the U.S. Air Force for 30 years. He flew combat missions in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War, where he commanded one of the largest fighter wings in the USAF. His numerous awards include the WWII Victory Medal, Korean Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Air Medal, Distinguished Flying Cross, Meritorious Service Medal, and Legion of Merit. A life-long golfer, at the age of 89, Philip shot his age at Charleston National Golf Club. At 100, he still enjoyed living independently. Philip is survived by his daughter, Nancy Brooks Evans of Mount Pleasant, SC; son, Philip Lloyd Brooks of Chapel Hill, NC; sister, Mary Pittman of Jay, FL; five grandchildren, Richard Evans, Jr., Randy Evans, Robin Evans Galley, Philip Brooks and Emily Brooks, and 6 great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Philip would ask that you say and believe in the Pledge of Allegiance. His private family funeral service will be held graveside Monday, July 27, 2020 at Beaufort National Cemetery, 1601 Boundary Street. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
