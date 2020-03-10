|
Philip C. Stender Charleston - 'So the last shall be first, and the first last: for many be called, but few chosen.' Matt 20:16. Philip Couturier Stender, age 63 years, entered into eternal rest on March 8, 2020. He was born on January 16, 1957, in Charleston, South Carolina, the youngest of five children to the late Herbert Roland Stender, Jr. and Mary Ann Buchanan Webb. He was 'Peanut' to his four older siblings and 'Papa' to his two girls. His grandmother always said, 'Good things come in small packages,' and they did. He was a child of God with an abiding faith. Philip had a sensitive soul and a kind heart. He was faithful to God throughout his life. Baptized, confirmed and married at St. Philip's Episcopal Church, Philip later attended Holy Cross on Sullivan's Island where he and his family worshiped during summers. He loved singing in the choir from the time he was a boy and enjoyed both traditional and contemporary music. His favorite song was, 'Here I Am Lord.' One of his greatest delights was being a part of the Christmas Commandoes, delivering toys on Christmas Eve to Lowcountry children. Philip followed in the footsteps of his parents, participating in Cursillo. He was a past member of the Huguenot Society of South Carolina. After graduating from Erskine College, Philip returned to Charleston where he was the third generation in his family to work at Carolina Shipping Company. He subsequently worked as imports manager at Panalpina until his retirement. Philip felt most at home near the water. He loved sleeping on the porch at the beach, the sound of waves on the ocean, the smell of salty air, and the feel of plough mud between his toes. He was an avid sailor, kayaker, snow and water skier, as well as a longtime member of the Carolina Yacht Club. A past member of the Poetry Society of South Carolina, Philip was a poet at heart, a sensitive and strong soul inspired by his faith and the beauty of the people and the place he felt privileged to call home. He was unpretentious in all that he did. Philip was never happier than when he was with his daughters. Above all, he was a father who will be deeply missed. He is survived by his two beloved daughters, Sarah Rice Stender, MD and Elizabeth Grimball Stender; his former wife and friend, Sarah Rice Sandlin Stender, MD; his four siblings, Mary Ann Stender Bagwell, Herbert Roland Stender III, Alice Couturier Stender Powell and Edward Kirk Stender; nieces and nephews, including goddaugher, Caroline Stender Bettencourt and godson, Philip Couturier Powell, as well as great nieces and nephews. The relatives and friends of Philip C. Stender are invited to attend the Funeral Service at 10:00 AM, Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. Philip's Church, 142 Church Street, Charleston, South Carolina. The Burial Rite will follow at Magnolia Cemetery. The family will receive friends between 6:00 and 8:00 PM Thursday evening March 12, 2020, at the James A McAlister Funeral Home, 1620 Savannah Hwy, Charleston. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Cross Church, 2520 Middle St, Sullivan's Island, SC 29482 or to a .
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 11, 2020