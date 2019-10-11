|
Philip "Phil" Douglas Nicholson Charleston - Philip "Phil" Douglas Nicholson, 50, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Donna Louise Nicholson, passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019. His memorial service will be held Sunday, October 13, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 3:00 pm. The family will receive friends in the Mount Pleasant Chapel on Sunday from 2:00 pm until time of the service. Phil was born September 15, 1969 in Augusta, Georgia, son of the late Charles Hazel Nicholson, Jr. and the late MaryAnn Wagner Nicholson. He graduated from James Island High School in 1987 and the University of Southern California in 1991. Phil was an avid musician in his younger years, an avid surfer and loved gardening. He married Donna in 2015. Phil was the owner of HBCSURF Online Retail. He is survived by his wife, Donna Louise Nicholson of Charleston, SC, two sons, Austin Hunter Fann and Ethan Andrew Fann, both of Charleston, SC; daughter, Mackenzie Warren Fann of Charleston, SC; brother, Charles Hazel Nicholson, III (Norma Lynn) of Mt. Pleasant, nephews Daniel and William Nicholson of Summerville, SC, brother Herb Nicholson (Kristen) of Hartsville, SC; sister, Liz Hust of Irmo, SC, nephew Philip Hust (Suzanna Lynne) and niece Rachel Hust of Columbia, SC, sister Whitney Harken of Utah, sister Reba Parks of Blythewood, SC, niece Amanda Potts Ruthven, of Fairfax, VA, nephew Chip Potts of Columbia, SC, sister Laney Phillips of Charleston, SC, brother Eric Friar of Barnwell, SC, his biological father, Robert Wayne Taylor (Gail) of Tallahassee, FL., and step-mom Shirley Nicholson. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Surfers Healing P.O. Box 1267, San Juan Capistrano, CA, 92693. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 12, 2019
