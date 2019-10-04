Philip E. LaRoche Jr.

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Philip E. LaRoche Jr..
Service Information
Fielding Home for Funerals
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC
29402
(843)-722-3348
Vigil
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Fielding Home for Funerals
122 Logan Street
Charleston, SC 29402
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
134 St. Philip Street
Charleston, SC
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Philip E. LaRoche, Jr. CHARLESTON - Philip E. LaRoche, Jr., 76, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Juanita Wong LaRoche, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 11am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 134 St. Philip Street, Charleston, SC. A Vigil Service will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 7-8:30 pm at Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details