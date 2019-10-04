Philip E. LaRoche, Jr. CHARLESTON - Philip E. LaRoche, Jr., 76, of Charleston, South Carolina, husband of Juanita Wong LaRoche, passed away on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at home surrounded by loved ones. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, 11am at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 134 St. Philip Street, Charleston, SC. A Vigil Service will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 from 7-8:30 pm at Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, Charleston, SC. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Oct. 5, 2019