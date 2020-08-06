Philip M. Smalls CHARLESTON - PHILIP M. SMALLS, 91, OF CHARLESTON, SC, ENTERED INTO eternal rest on August 3, 2020. A WALK-THROUGH VIEWING will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00p.m. THE FAMILY WILL HAVE A PRIVATE GRAVESIDE SERVICE. He is survived by his wife, Gladys James Smalls, children, Deborah M. Smalls, Philip Michael Smalls, Columbus, OH, Derrick Lamont Smalls, Dayton, OH, Ervin L. James, grandchildren, Ervina Desaussure, Atrayo Shelton, Dayton, OH, Philip Anthony Dewitt, Springfield, OH and a host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals, 122 Logan Street, 843-722-3348 or 1-800-290-5954. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
