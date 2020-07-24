Philip Potter III Charleston - Philip Barton Key Potter III, husband of Sheila Donahue Potter, died of natural causes in his home in Charleston, SC on July 15, 2020. The eldest child of foreign service officers, the late Philip Potter and Madeleine Daly Potter, he was born on a tour of duty in Oslo, Norway. Philip grew up all over the world, from Washington, DC to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Hong Kong and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. When he moved to Charleston, he and his wife, Sheila, started a very successful home staging business. Their collector's eyes and superb decorative skills made them a household name locally and the subject of a feature in the New York Times. The virtuosity of Peter's wit was matched only by his goodness. He was known for his charm, warmth and heroic kindness. In addition to his wife, he survived by his brother, Alan F. D. Potter of Virginia; his sister Madeleine M.D. Potter of London, England; six sisters-in-law; three aunts and many cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom loved him and will miss him dearly. Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul G.D. Potter, in 2015. Burial arrangements in upstate New York will be delayed until restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to St. Jude's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org
