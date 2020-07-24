1/1
Philip Potter III
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Philip's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Philip Potter III Charleston - Philip Barton Key Potter III, husband of Sheila Donahue Potter, died of natural causes in his home in Charleston, SC on July 15, 2020. The eldest child of foreign service officers, the late Philip Potter and Madeleine Daly Potter, he was born on a tour of duty in Oslo, Norway. Philip grew up all over the world, from Washington, DC to Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam; Hong Kong and Dar es Salaam, Tanzania. When he moved to Charleston, he and his wife, Sheila, started a very successful home staging business. Their collector's eyes and superb decorative skills made them a household name locally and the subject of a feature in the New York Times. The virtuosity of Peter's wit was matched only by his goodness. He was known for his charm, warmth and heroic kindness. In addition to his wife, he survived by his brother, Alan F. D. Potter of Virginia; his sister Madeleine M.D. Potter of London, England; six sisters-in-law; three aunts and many cousins, nieces and nephews, all of whom loved him and will miss him dearly. Beside his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul G.D. Potter, in 2015. Burial arrangements in upstate New York will be delayed until restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to St. Jude's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, 3360 Glenn McConnell Pkwy, Charleston, SC 29414. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 25, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Wilhelmina Peters
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved