Philip William Bloom MT. PLEASANT - Philip William (Bill) Bloom died peacefully at home on Sunday, October 4th after a brief battle with Cancer. He was born in Meadville, Pennsylvania on November 21, 1927 to parents Beatrice Roberts Bloom and Maurice Bloom, the 5th of nine children. He was the last survivor. At the age of 16, he attended MIT, then leaving his studies to catch the last of World War II as a Naval Aviator. He returned to his studies at Alleghany College in Meadville after the war. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Kathryn Maday, children, Julie Bloom (Charles Wright) of Washington, DC, John Bloom of Flint Hill, Virginia, grandsons, Philip Wright and Ian Bloom, step-children, Michael (Vivian), Matthew (Dorsey), and Bob (Heather) Fairbairn and step-grandchildren, Amanda, Tommy, Tyler, Dylan, Myles, McKenna and Addison Fairbairn of Mt. Pleasant. Bill's life work initially took him to various areas of the country and he retired from an upper management position with the federal government, living and rearing his family in Bethesda, Maryland. His passion was tennis, which brought him to Seabrook Island in retirement. He was a quiet, reflective man with a wry sense of humor. He enjoyed jazz and classical music and was a voracious reader of history and philosophy. A man of impeccable honesty, reliability and integrity. A calm man seen as his wife's rock. He and Kathryn moved to Mt. Pleasant to be closer to family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
