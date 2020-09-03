1/
1921 - 2020
Phillip Shackelford Mt. Pleasant - Phillip Green Shackelford, 99, of Mt. Pleasant, SC, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, September 2, 2020. A private graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, September 5, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens, 1308 Mathis Ferry Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Phillip was born April 17, 1921 in Atlanta, Georgia, son of the late Austin Shackelford and Grace Maver Finch Shackelford. Phillip was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Sarah C. Shackelford. He is survived by daughters: Rebecca Sigmon (Lee) of Leawood, KS and Darlene S. Poston (Derek) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; son, Phillip G. Shackelford (Teresa) of Mt. Pleasant, SC; granddaughter, Sarah Kathleen Shackelford of Mt. Pleasant, SC, five grandsons: Reid Sigmon of Knoxville, TN, Christopher Poston (Varity) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, David Aja-Sigmon (Vanessa) of Brooklyn, NY, Keith Poston (Carla) of McClellanville, SC, and Phillip Sigmon (Casey) of Weston, MO; ten great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild. Memorials may be made to Roper Hospice, 1483 Tobias Gadson Blvd., Suite 208, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.
