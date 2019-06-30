Phillip Victory Hawkins III Summerville- Phillip Victory Hawkins III, 69, of Summerville, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Saturday, June 29, 2019. His Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral chapel Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Phillip was born December 9, 1949 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of Phillip Victory Hawkins, Jr. and the late Lila Thames Hawkins. He was a graduate of Clemson University and a retired Battalion Chief, serving the Charleston City Fire Department for 39 years. During his long career in public service, Chief Hawkins served on the Board of Directors of the Ashley River Fire Department, and was Vice President of the Low Country Firefighter Support Team Inc. He was a member of the SC State Fire Fighters Association, and an inductee in the SC Firefighters Hall of Fame. Chief Hawkins was instrumental in the support of the Charleston Fire Department following the Charleston 9. He was appointed the first Fire Dept Captain to integrate the infamous Charleston Fire Dept "Truck House", and served as CFD liaison with the development of the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Center. He is survived by his father, Phillip V. Hawkins, Jr; his daughter, Lindsey Marie Brown (Christopher) of Summerville, SC; his son, Jason David Hawkins (Karan) of Charleston, SC; his sister, Sarah White of Mt Pleasant, SC; his grandchildren, DJ Brown, Alyssa Richmond, Zachary Beck, and Joshua Richmond; and his former wife, Barbie Hawkins. Memorials may be made to Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team, 132 Charpia Avenue, Summerville SC 29483. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 1, 2019