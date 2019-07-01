|
Phillip Victory Hawkins III Summerville- The Funeral Service for Chief Phillip Hawkins will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral chapel Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team, 132 Charpia Avenue, Summerville SC 29483. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 2, 2019