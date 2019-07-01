Charleston Post & Courier Obituaries
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
(843) 881-9293
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
J. Henry Stuhr Mount Pleasant Chapel
1494 Mathis Ferry Road
Mount Pleasant, SC
View Map
Phillip Victory Hawkins III

Phillip Victory Hawkins III Obituary
Phillip Victory Hawkins III Summerville- The Funeral Service for Chief Phillip Hawkins will be held Wednesday, July 3, 2019 in J. Henry Stuhr Inc., Mount Pleasant Chapel, 1494 Mathis Ferry Road at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Mt. Pleasant Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the funeral chapel Tuesday, July 2, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm. Memorials may be made to Lowcountry Firefighter Support Team, 132 Charpia Avenue, Summerville SC 29483. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 2, 2019
