Phillippe A. Cournoyer PICKENS, SC - Phillippe A. Cournoyer, age 77, of Pickens, South Carolina, born in Webster, MA May 29, 1942 went to be with his Lord on September 8, 2019. He leaves behind his loving wife of 54 years, Diane, his beloved family including his son Stephen, daughter-in-law Jennifer, and grandchildren Levi, Maggie and Lucille. He leaves behind two brothers, Robert (Joan) and Lawrence, as well as several nieces and nephews. Phil was a proud Navy man for twenty years where he retired as a Chief Engineman. A disabled veteran, he is a member of the American Legion Post 11, having served as a past Commander and Zone Commander. He is also a member of the Knights of the Columbus, Peter Villano Council 9576. He was a charter member of the Fr. Barney Lohmann Assembly 3065 in Pickens, South Carolina where he served as a Faithful Navigator and Color Corps Commander. Phillippe served on the Pickens County Literacy Society and was a charter member of OSHER Lifelong Learning Institute. He loved his community and was not afraid of hard work. He was known for his wood working and loved his gardening, travel and was a collector of American History. Phillippe was a man with stories to share, a big voice and an even larger heart for anyone he met. He knew everyone in town. A family wake will be Wednesday evening, September 11, 2019 from 5 P.M. until 7 P.M. at Dillard Funeral Home, 2402 Gentry Memorial Highway, Pickens, South Carolina 29671. A funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, Pickens, at 10:00 A.M. on Thursday September 12, 2019. Interment will be at Bonaventure Cemetery on Friday September 13, 2019 at 330 Bonaventure Road, Thunderbolt, GA 31404 In lieu of flowers the family is asking that you make a contribution to one's or Holy Cross Catholic Church, Pickens, South Carolina. Dillard Funeral Home, Pickens, S.C., is assisting the Cournoyer family in making arrangements. (864) 878-6371. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Sept. 10, 2019