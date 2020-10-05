Phillis Joan Smith-Fullmer Charleston - Phyllis Joan Smith-Fullmer, 81, of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, Mahwah, NJ and Charleston, South Carolina, wife of George Fullmer, entered into eternal rest Sunday, October 4, 2020. Phyllis was born on February 2, 1939, daughter of the late John H. Smith and Florence H. Smith of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ. She pursued a career in dance and later graduated with honors from Ramapo College of New Jersey with a BA in History. She was president of the Alpha Delta Pi Chapter of the Phi Alpha Theta Society. She was a member of the Order of the Oak and Sigma Tau Delta Society. In 1974 she married George Donald Fullmer. They had one son, Darius Glen Fullmer. Phyllis taught ballet, tap and jazz for many years at various dance studios in New Jersey and New York, having danced professionally for a short time after graduating from high school. Her many interests included a love of animals, nature, music, dance, history, architecture, antiques and gardening. She planned the designs for her gardens in each of the homes she lived in as well as planning there interior design. For some years after moving to Charleston, she was a docent at several historic homes and plantations in town. She participated with her husband in the annual Spring and Fall House Tours, the international Antiques Show, the Designer Show House and several theatre groups. Phyllis is survived by her husband George and her son, Darius G. Fullmer of NJ. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at J. Henry Stuhr, Inc., West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to PETA- People for the Ethical treatment of Animals at https://support.peta.org/
