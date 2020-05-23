Phyllis Murray Allen
1931 - 2020
Phyllis Murray Allen Charleston - Phyllis Murray Allen, 89, widow of George Bowman Allen, died peacefully on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at Mount Pleasant Manor Nursing Home. Phyllis was born on January 29, 1931, in Charleston, SC. She was a daughter of the late Margaret Whelply and Jasper Carlisle Murray. She had wonderful memories of growing up in downtown Charleston and was a graduate of Memminger High School. Phyllis was a member of Grace Episcopal Church and became a member of Old St. Andrew's Parish Church in her later years. "Mi Mi" was a homemaker and loved raising her four children. Her family was her life and her love. When her children were older, she helped raise many babies at Ashley River Baptist Child Development Center, where she each loved baby as if they were her own. Phyllis retired after 30 years. Her warmth and kindness were just a few of her redeeming qualities. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed. Phyllis was predeceased by her husband, George Bowman Allen; her parents, and her brother, Jack Wilbur Murray. She is survived by her children: Donald Allen (Denise), Ann Hanchey (Ken), Shannon Davis (Caleb) and Edward Allen (Karen); her grandchildren: Christen Brown (Frank), Trey Hanchey (Kristin), Sarah Strang (Will), Ally Harding (Theo), John Leach, Jr. (Tracy), Amanda Allen and Zachary Robbins and her great-grandchildren, Oliver, Elsie, Little John and Waverly. All services are private. On line Condolence may be offered at www.CharlestonFunerals.com. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 2090 Executive Hall Rd. # 130, Charleston, SC 29407. Arrangements by JAMES A. MCALISTER, Inc. (843) 766-1365. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston

Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 23 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
James A. McAlister Funerals & Cremation
1620 Savannah Highway
Charleston, SC 29407
(843) 766-1365
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 23, 2020
Ann, I am so sorry for your loss. We all loved your Mom! I know she fought a long battle & She was lucky to have you & all of your family by her side. My thoughts are with you & your lovely family. Love, Debra DeLoach
Debra DeLoach
Friend
