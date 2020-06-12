Phyllis Myra Raymond Ames Mt. Pleasant - Phyllis Myra Raymond Ames, 85, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, widow of Daniel Gerald Ames, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Her private funeral mass will be held Tuesday, June 16, 2020 in Christ Our King Catholic Church. Entombment, Mount Pleasant Memorial Gardens. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount Pleasant Chapel. Phyllis was born January 11, 1935 in Brooklyn, New York, daughter of the late Garfield A. Raymond and Florence Schoendorf Raymond. She was educated in Brooklyn and Long Island and held a BS degree in Education from St. John's College and a Master's degree in Special Education from Queens College. Phyllis was a United States Customs Broker in NY, was a member of the Sisters of St. Dominick in Amityville, NY for over 20 years and was Principal of Sacred Heart Elementary in Glendale NY. She was a retired Kindergarten Teacher for Christ Our King-Stella Maris Catholic School and also served as a Eucharistic Minister at Christ Our King Catholic Church. She is survived by her brother, Richard S. Raymond of Farmingdale, NY and predeceased by her brother, Robert G. Raymond. Memorials may be made to Christ Our King Catholic Church Senior Center, 1122 Russell Drive, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464, Sister's of St. Dominic, 555 Albany Avenue, Amityville, NY 11701 or Catholic Charities of South Carolina, Carter-May Senior Living, 901 Orange Grove Road, Charleston, SC 29407. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.