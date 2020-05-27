Phyllis Pender Bonneau, SC - Phyllis Ann Chambers Pender, 73, of Bonneau, widow of Frankie Pender, passed away Thursday May 14, 2020 at her residence. Phyllis was born October 23, 1946 in Nashville, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Philip B. Chambers and the late Gladys Gamble Chambers. A loving wife and mother, Phyllis and Frankie had been married 47 years before he passed away last year. Phyllis had obtained a bachelor's degree in music and taught piano and voice on James Island for 30 years. A member of First Baptist Church of Bonneau, she loved the Lord and referred to herself as an "American Missionary", serving Him and doing his work in her own community. She enjoyed camping and music and will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Surviving are two sons- Frank Troy Pender of Hollywood; Randall Scott Pender of Ladson; a granddaughter- Francis "Frankie" Lynn Pender; a brother- Philip Chambers of Bonneau; two sisters- Linda Gooding of Knightsville and Becky Williams of Mt. Pleasant. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Bonneau on Saturday May 30, 2020 at 2 o'clock. The family will receive friends at the church from 1 o'clock until the hour of service. Russell Funeral Chapel is honored to be serving the Pender family. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 27 to May 28, 2020.