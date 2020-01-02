|
Pierre Prioleau JOHNS ISLAND - The relatives and friends of Mr. Pierre Prioleau are invited to attend his Funeral Services on Saturday, January 4, 2020, 11:00 am in First Baptist Church Of James Island, 1110 Camp Rd, James Island, SC. Rev. Charlie L. Murray., Pastor. Visitation will be held at the mortuary from 6pm-8pm Friday. Interment will follow in Payne Memorial Gardens. Mr. Prioleau will lie in state at the church 10 am Saturday. Mr. Prioleau leaves to cherish his memories his children, Trevion Prioleau and Kanetra Prioleau; mother, Julia Mae Johnson; father, Gerald Watson; stepfather, Isaac Johnson; siblings, Daimean Fludd (Jennifer), April Geddis (Justin), Lavondilyn Watson-San Kitts (Robert), Geralynn Battle (Andrew), Shalana Watson, Akiliou Smith (Domonique) Jordan Watson, Mikael Watson, Ashton Watson and Asher Adams; grandparents, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and host of other relatives and friends. Arrangements Are Entrusted To PASLEYS MORTUARY LLC, 1115 5th Ave Maryville, Charleston, SC. 843-571-2300. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 3, 2020