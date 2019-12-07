|
Pierrine Northum Foessel Johns Island - Pierrine Northum Foessel, 76, of Johns Island, South Carolina, widow of Tony G Fossel entered into eternal rest Saturday, November 23, 2019. Her Memorial Service will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Charleston Bible Church, 524 Arlington Drive at 3:00 p.m. with fellowship to follow. The family will receive friends in the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. Pierrine was born June 8, 1943 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Harold C. Northum and Marguerite LePrince Northum. She was a retired real estate administrative Assistant. She was a member of Lowcountry Paddlers, Magnolia Garden Club, Charleston Bible Church and a Foster Parent for 17 years for over ninety children. She is survived by her two sons, Mark David Urick of Cartersville, GA, and Christopher Robin Urick of Charleston, SC; daughter, Perrine Suzette Urick of Charleston, SC; brother, H. Clifton Northum of Moncks Corner, SC and sister, Sou N. Ballam of Mt. Pleasant, SC. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rememberthose.org and/or Charleston Bible Church,524 Arlington Dr, Charleston, SC 29414.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 8, 2019