J. Henry Stuhr West Ashley Chapel
3360 Glenn McConnell Parkway
Charleston, SC 29414
(843) 763-7664
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Charleston Bible Church
524 Arlington Drive
Charleston, SC
Memorial service
Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019
3:00 PM
Charleston Bible Church
524 Arlington Drive
Charleston, SC
Pierrine Northum Foessel Obituary
Pierrine Northum Foessel Johns Island - The Memorial Service for Pierrine Northum Foessel will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 in Charleston Bible Church, 524 Arlington Drive at 3:00 p.m. with fellowship to follow. The family will receive friends in the church from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. West Ashley Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Rememberthose.org and/or Charleston Bible Church, 524 Arlington Dr, Charleston, SC 29414. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Dec. 14, 2019
