Pleasant LeVan Rourk Jr. Charleston - Pleasant LeVan Rourk, Jr. 94, of Charleston, South Carolina, widower of Anita S. Rourk, entered into eternal rest Friday, August 14, 2020. A Private Funeral Service will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020, in the J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel. Interment Private. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 in the J. Henry Stuhr Downtown Chapel. Pleasant was born December 10, 1925 in Charleston, South Carolina, son of the late Pleasant L. Rourk, Sr. and the late Catherine Crosby Rourk. He was a graduate of High School of Charleston before joining the Marine Corps during WWII, where he received a Purple Heart and battle ribbons at the battle of Iwo Jima. Pleasant was a Past Master of James Island Masonic Lodge #396; Sottish Rite; U.S.M.C. Motor Transport Association. Pleasant was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church on James Island. He is survived by one son, Richard J. (Joyce) Rourk of Spring City, PA; seven grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and five great-great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Pleasant L. Rourk, his mother, Catherine C. Rourk, and two sons, Pleasant L. Rourk, III, and David Roy Rourk. Memorials may be made to Commanders Honors at 232 Calhoun Street, Charleston, SC 29401. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com
