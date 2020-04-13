|
PNC Lawrence Emerson Byrne, US Navy (Ret.) Summerville - PNC Lawrence Emerson Byrne US Navy (Ret.), 82, of Summerville, husband of Maria Del Carmen Byrne, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Summerville Community Hospice House. All services will be private at this time. A Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dorchester Paws, 136 4 Paws Lane, Summerville, SC 29483. Lawrence was born on October 16, 1937 in Vineland, NJ, son of the late George William Byrne, Jr. and Marguerite Anne Byrne. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Baptist College, then went on to complete his Doctorate at Rockville University. He retired from the US Navy after serving 30 years. He enjoyed traveling but most of all he loved his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Survivors in addition to his wife Maria of 55 years are: three children: Frank Nicola Byrne (Karen) of Jacksonville, FL, Ellen Byrne Sexton (James) of Goose Creek, and Alexander Scott Byrne (Maxyel) of Brooklyn, NY; five grandchildren: Josephine, Jaqueline, Jasmine and Adriana Byrne, and Shelby Nicole Sexton; four great-grandchildren: Lucy, Fallyn, Jack, and Zaylee; his beloved dog, Russell; two brothers: Jeffrey Byrne of PA and Michael Byrne of MD; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by brother, Gregory Byrne.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 14, 2020