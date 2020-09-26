Polly Ann Webster Jefferies CHARLESTON - It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Polly Ann Webster Jefferies, 91, of Charleston, SC. Born on August 28, 1929 in Blenheim, SC, the daughter of Walter Guy Webster and Patti Elizabeth Wicker, Polly was one of fourteen children reared on a farm with her brothers and sisters: George, Georgia, William "Bill", Bobby, Margaret, Charlie, Louise, Mildred, Josephine, Vermelle, Jackie, Nancy, and Freddie. She is survived by her children, Eleanor Lea MacTaggart Young of North Carolina, James D. Jefferies, Jr. of Walterboro, Kirby Trask Jefferies of York, Bamby Lynn Jefferies of York, Sylvia Webster Jefferies of Charleston, three grandsons, one granddaughter, and a beautiful great-granddaughter. Polly was a graduate of the Medical University of South Carolina's Nursing program and practiced nursing for fifty-five years, most notably in Charleston at Roper Hospital and St. Francis Hospital. She thrived on being in the ER and was known as a sassy, spirited woman who loved to laugh and play jokes. Polly also loved her Lord and was a member of the Episcopal Diocese of South Carolina. At the age of 65, Polly began her love for missionary work, having made eight trips to Haiti and to the Dominican Republic. Each time she returned home, she wanted to give away everything she had and return to the islands. She made her final trip when she was 76. An inspiration of love and service to her children and grandchildren, her grandson, Kirby, is working on special projects for his community, her grandson, James, wants to be a pilot so that he can continue her mission work, her granddaughter, Isabelle, is currently serving in the military, and her grandson, Ross, is an artist and making this world a more peaceful and beautiful place. Polly could always be found in her yard planting and mowing, even in the heat of August. She loved to be outdoors and would often walk around the neighborhood with her greyhound, or offering workers something cool to drink. Polly was very much a people person, making everyone feel better than they did before she was with them. Her light and love and compassion and laughter will be missed by all those who knew her. A Celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor can be made to Operation Smile, Wounded Warriors
, or a charity of your choice
