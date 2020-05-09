Polly and I taught at the same school for quite a few years.. She was always so kind and considerate of everyone. When my precious husband was seriously ill I lost a lot of weight while taking care of him. My weight loss bothered her and for many months she brought cakes ,cookies, appetizers, and other delicious food items to school in order to. " fatten me up ." She was extremely good natured and fun to work with.

Andrea Andrews

Friend