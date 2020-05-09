Polly Cabe Roberts Mt. Pleasant - Polly Cabe Roberts, of Mount Pleasant, SC, formerly of Hillsborough, NC, went to be with her Heavenly Father on May 3, 2020. She was 87. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date in Hillsborough. Polly was the daughter of the late Clyde and Beth Browning Roberts. Her early education consisted of learning the ins and outs of a working farm and attending St. Mary's Primary School and Hillsborough High School. Later she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Physical Education from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a Master of Arts in Physical Education from Teachers College, Columbia University in New York City. She taught at Limestone College, Gaffney, SC, from 1955-1958; at Judson College, Marion, AL, from 1958-1967, and at Macon Junior College, Macon, GA, from 1968-1969. Polly began her doctoral study at UNC, Chapel Hill in 1964 during a leave-of-absence from Judson College, where she was chairman of the Department of Physical Education from 1960-1967. During her doctoral study she was a graduate assistant in the Department of Physical Education. In 1969, Polly received the degree of Doctor of Philosophy from UNC Chapel Hill. After earning her doctorate, Polly moved to Gainesville, GA to accept a position as the Calloway Endowed Chair Professor and Chairman of the Division of Education at Brenau College, where she served for 10 years. Her forward-looking actions allowed the college to expand the quantity and quality of programs offered to those enrolled. In 2017, Brenau University honored her by inducting her into the Athletics Hall of Fame. Polly moved to Mount Pleasant, SC in 1979, where she taught health and science at Alice Birney Middle School. She retired from her long educational career in 1998. Throughout her life, Polly was active in the restoration and revitalization of the historic St. Mary's Chapel (est. 1759) in Hillsborough, serving as chair for many years. In retirement, Polly was elected to the Board of Directors for McMillan Valley Chapel in Hendersonville, NC. She worked almost fifteen years in this capacity, retiring only when she felt that her illness deemed this necessary. She also served her family as a trustee in a family trust begun by a member of her mother's family. This trust still benefits the members of her family and is a tribute to the long hours and hard work she and others put in to ensure that all are served equally. Most who knew Polly were mindful of the fact that she loved old cars. She was the proud owner of a 1927 Model T that she purchased on the "payment plan" from her uncle. She could be seen joyfully driving around Mount Pleasant and in local Christmas events. She participated in the final old-car parade across the Grace and Pearman bridges before they were demolished to make way for the Ravenel. Polly was a life-long member of New Sharon Methodist Church in Hillsborough; however, she was an active participant in East Cooper Baptist in Mount Pleasant. She loved and trusted her LORD and SAVIOR. Polly was witty, good natured and helpful - a good friend to all. She approached Alzheimer's disease and cancer with the grace and dignity that she displayed all through her life. Many have been blessed by knowing her. The family would like to thank Hospice Nurse Margaret and the administration and staff at Keil Health Care Center, Franke at Seaside, for their gracious and loving care of Polly throughout the last two years of her life. Polly was preceded in death by her brother, Richard and his wife, Ollie. She is survived by two nephews, Ritchie (Beverly) and their children, Cain and Sara Beth, Bruce (Elizabeth) and their children, Haven and Rhoan; and one niece, Shelby (Jamie) and their two girls, Savannah and Avery. She was blessed also with many cousins from the Browning and Roberts' families. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Mary's Chapel Fund, P.O. Box 1454 Hillsborough, NC 27278 or Respite Care Charleston, 1605 Harbor View Road, Charleston, SC 29412. Arrangements made by J. Henry Stuhr of Charleston and Walker Funeral Home of Hillsborough, NC. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier from May 9 to May 10, 2020.