Polly Jean Shilling Charleston - Polly Jean Shilling (Simpson), age 83, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus, on Monday, July 15, 2019. She was born on March 21, 1936, in Meadville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Arthur Simpson and Virginia Mae (Whitman) Simpson. She graduated from Meadville High School in 1954 and was a bookkeeper and office manager for many years. In 1989, she moved to Charleston, South Carolina, to enjoy warm weather and the beach. Polly enjoyed golfing, traveling, the beach, being with family and friends, and spending time in God's word. She attended James Island Christian Church and loved her church family deeply. Polly is survived by her two sons, David E. Shilling (Jill) of Hastings, MI, and Douglas A. Shilling of Flowery Branch, GA; grandchildren, Jeremy Shilling (Megan) of Dorr, MI, Jami Bernheisel (Josh) of Royal Oak, MI, Dana Shilling (fiance, Chris Hanson) of Novi, MI, Jordan Shilling (David Ragonesi) of Pleasant View, TN; great-granddaughter, Emma Bernheisel; sisters, Susan Jamison (Joseph) of Canal Winchester, OH, and Katherine Hill (Robert) of Meadville, PA; one niece and two nephews; former husband, Daniel E. Shilling (Sharon) of Conneaut Lake, PA; former daughter-in-law, Tanya Shilling of Greensboro, NC. She was preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Virginia Simpson and grandson, Austin D. Shilling. Polly was loved very much and will be deeply missed. A celebration of life will begin at 1 pm with a funeral service at 2 pm on Saturday, July 27, at McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, 347 Folly Road, Charleston, SC. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Polly's grandson's memorial ROTC scholarship fund at Appalachian State University by following this link http://givenow.appstate.edu//shilling.