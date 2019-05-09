Preston Porter Hollywood, SC - Mr. Preston Porter, 88, of Hollywood, SC entered into eternal rest Tuesday, May 7, 2019. The relatives and friends of Mr. Porter are invited to attend his funeral service 10:30 AM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at St. Luke AME Church, 7113 Hwy. 162. Interment will follow at the church cemetery. Viewing for Mr. Porter is Friday 3:00 pm-7:00 pm at the Hollywood Chapel. He is survived by: Herman Mitchell (Venessa), Isaac Porter (the late Gayle), Paul Porter (Vivian), Evang. Rebecca Doris Porter, and Ethel Porter; 21 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.dorothyshff.com. Arrangements entrusted to Dorothy's Hollywood Chapel (843)889-6485. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 10, 2019