Priscilla Willcutt Summerville - Priscilla D. Willcutt, 69, of Summerville, entered into eternal rest on Monday, April 20, 2020. Priscilla was born in Florence, SC on November 12, 1950 to the late Vernon and Judy Mason. Priscilla will be remembered by her loyalty, kindness, hospitality and bright smile. She worked at Northwood's Veterinary Clinic for 20 years and was a member of the Omar Director's Staffettes. She loved working in her yard with her flowers, traveling to the mountains, her family, Shrine family and animals, especially dogs. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and crocheting. She is survived by her husband of almost 50 years, James "Jim" M. Willcutt, Jr., son, Alex Willcutt (Jessie) and daughter, Melissa Grooms (Ron), 2 grandchildren, Jessica and Briar, one granddaughter, baby girl Willcutt on the way, brother, Bobby Mason (Linda), sister, Cathy Mizell (David), 2 brothers-in-law, Joey Willcutt (Charity) and Danny Willcutt (Patricia), mother-in-law, Evelyn Willcutt and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by father-in-law, James "Willie" Willcutt. A Graveside Service will be held on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 3 PM at Carolina Memorial Park Cemetery, 7113 Rivers Ave. North Charleston, SC 29406, 843-797-2222. Online condolences can be made to the family by visiting www.carolinamemorial.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Apr. 23, 2020