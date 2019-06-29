Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Prophetess Connie Doctor. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

In Loving Memory of a faithful servant of God, my wife, our mother, grandmother, and sister Prophetess Connie Doctor who departed this life one year ago June 16, 2018 Remember Me Remember Me with smiles not tears, for all the joy through all the years. Recall the closeness that was ours, a love as "sweet" as fragrant flowers. Don't dwell on thoughts that cause you pain, We'll see each other once again. I am at peace...try to believe, It was my time...I had to leave. But "what a view" I have from here, I see your face, I feel you near. I follow you throughout the day, You're not alone along the way. And when God calls you... you will be, Right by my side... right here with me. Till then, I'll wait by Heaven's door, We'll be united...for evermore! Sadly Missed by Husband, Daughters, Grandchildren, and Sisters Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 30, 2019

