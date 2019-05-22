Prymus (Ram) Wright, Jr. CHARLESTON - The relatives and friends of Mr. Prymus (Ram) Wright, Jr., those of his nieces and nephews are invited to attend his funeral service on Friday May 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Peter S. Johnson Funeral Chapel 440 Venning Street Mount Pleasant, SC 29464. Viewing will be held this afternoon from 3-8 p.m., burial Oceanview Cemetery Mount Pleasant, SC. Messages of condolences maybe sent to the family at www.johnhallsfuneralhome.com Arrangements by Johnson-Halls Funeral Home. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 23, 2019