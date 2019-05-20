In Loving Memory Of QUEENIE MAE JENKINS January 27, 1933 ~ May 21, 2014 The light that shines in you has always been there to illuminate the path in front of us and there isn't a day that goes by without our life being warmed by yours. Thank you for your wisdom, encouragement, steady support, and constant love. With all our heart, thank you for being a more priceless gift than words can express. Thank you for being our Grandmother. With All Our Love Forever, Tasha, Shaun, Ean, and Erika
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on May 21, 2019