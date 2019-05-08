Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for QUINTON CARTER. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

In Loving Memory Of QUINTON CARTER May 9, 2018 Daddy, Everyone says that time heals everything, but even after 1 year, still we can't stop the tears. Our hearts is filled with sadness. We hope you know how much you meant to us. We still talk and think about you everyday and we just love and miss you in our own special way. Sadly missed by Quinandria, Quinton III, Quintera Tavion, Quinton IV The Angels gathered near your side, so very closed to you. They knew the pain and suffering that you were going through. I thought about so many things. I thought about how I wish that you were strong, but your eyes were looking homeward to that place beyond. I know it was time to say good-bye, but Jesus knew the answer and I knew that you loved him. I gave you life greatest gift, The Gift of Letting Go and now you are happy and strong once again. Sadly missed and love by Teavia



