Rachel Marla Raisin


1919 - 2020
Rachel Marla Raisin Obituary
Rachel Marla Raisin Charleston - Rachel Marla Raisin, 100, of Charleston, South Carolina, entered into eternal rest Sunday, March 15, 2020. A private service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Rachel was born November 26, 1919 in Charleston, South Carolina, daughter of the late Rabbi Jacob Salmon Raisin and Jane Lazarus Raisin. She was a graduate of Ashley Hall, Radcliff College (now Harvard University) and the Library School of Emory University. Over her career she worked for the U. S. Office of Personnel Management, University of Cincinnati Library, Beloit College and Charleston County Library. Rachel was a member of Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Synagogue. She was involved in the KKBE Sisterhood, The Jewish Historical Society of South Carolina and Beta Phi Mu, the National Library Science Honorary Fraternity. She is survived by her sister, Mordenai R. Hirsch of Charleston, SC; her niece Jane E. Hirsch and her housemate, Jane L. Fluet of Mt. Peasant, SC; her nephew Jacob A. Hirsch (Amy) of Amherst, MA; and two great-nephews, Phillip W. Hirsch of Amerst, MA and Alexander A. Hirsch of Philadelphia, PA. Memorials may be made to Kahal Kadosh Beth Elohim Synagogue, 90 Hassell St. Charleston, SC 29401, to a fund of your choice. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Mar. 17, 2020
