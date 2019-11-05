RAE'VON FRANCIS

In Loving Memory Of RAE'VON FRANCIS August 7, 1994 ~ November 6, 2015 Who would have known that you had to go; so suddenly, so fast how could it be, that all the sweet memories would be all, all that I'd have left. Now that you're gone, every day I go on; life's just not the same. I'm so empty inside; my tears I can't hide still I try to face the pain. There were so many things, that we could have shared, said and done. If time was on our side. I can still feel you near, so I smile with every tear I cry BUT I'm missing you, I'll find a way to get through. Living without you, is the hardest thing I've ever had to do. You are my strength and my pride, only God may know why, I still get by. Rea'von, it's been a long year without you, my dear. I'll tell you all about it when I see you again! I miss you little Girl. Love Momma, Sh'Kur, Donald, and King
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Nov. 6, 2019
