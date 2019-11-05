Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for RAE'VON FRANCIS. View Sign Send Flowers In Memoriam

In Loving Memory Of RAE'VON FRANCIS August 7, 1994 ~ November 6, 2015 Who would have known that you had to go; so suddenly, so fast how could it be, that all the sweet memories would be all, all that I'd have left. Now that you're gone, every day I go on; life's just not the same. I'm so empty inside; my tears I can't hide still I try to face the pain. There were so many things, that we could have shared, said and done. If time was on our side. I can still feel you near, so I smile with every tear I cry BUT I'm missing you, I'll find a way to get through. Living without you, is the hardest thing I've ever had to do. You are my strength and my pride, only God may know why, I still get by. Rea'von, it's been a long year without you, my dear. I'll tell you all about it when I see you again! I miss you little Girl. Love Momma, Sh'Kur, Donald, and King



