Rae Claire Nussbaum Denemark Charleston - Rae Claire Nussbaum Denemark, 99, of Charleston, South Carolina, widow of Isidore Denemark, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Her private funeral service will be held graveside Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Emanu-El Cemetery (Maryville), Sycamore Avenue. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr, Inc. Downtown Chapel. Rae was born September 10, 1920 in Bowman, South Carolina, daughter of the late Israel Nussbaum and Lena Rosendorn Nussbaum. She was a member of Synagogue Emanu-El. Rae married Sidney Addlestone who owned Addlestone's Supermarket on King Street. He passed away in 1964. She married Isadore Denemark and lived in Sumter, SC for many years, returning to Charleston in 2005. Rae is survived by her son, Dr. Ronald B. Addlestone (Heidi) of Nashville, TN; daughter, Ann Addlestone Apple of Charleston, SC; three grandchildren: Steven Addelstone, Scott Kabat and Jacqueline Kabat; and five great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her first husband, Sidney Addlestone and granddaughter, Gail Addlestone. Memorials may be made to Gilda's Club Middle Tennessee, In Memory of Gail Addlestone, 1707 Division Street, Nashville, TN 37203 or to URJ Camp Coleman, 201 Camp Coleman Drive, Cleveland, GA 30528.