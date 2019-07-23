Rae Fox Wolfensberger N. Charleston - Rae Fox Wolfensberger, 78, of North Charleston, wife of Lowell Wolfensberger, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019, at her residence. Family and friends are invited to attend a gathering on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 10 to 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home. Mrs. Wolfensberger's Memorial Service will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, at 11 o'clock at James A. Dyal Funeral Home Chapel. Interment is private. Family has requested casual clothes be worn due to heat. Mrs. Wolfensberger was born February 8, 1941, in Charleston, daughter of the late Walter Tate Fox and Lillian Viola Ackerman Fox. She graduated from St. Paul's High School and Palmer Business College. She was an Administrative Coordinator for Charleston County. She was past president of the Mid Atlantic and South Carolina Mosquito Control Association. She treasured her time spent with her best friends forever; Sissy, Marguerite, Laura and June. She also cherished the friendship and support of Ruth Baldwin and Mary Alice Dyal. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lutheran Hospice, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464. Survivors, including her husband Lowell, are two sons: Neal G. Wolfensberger of Italy, TX, and Steve C. Wolfensberger (Marie) of Moncks Corner; granddaughter: Rachel Wolfensberger of Italy, TX; and two Honorary grandchildren: Camila and Malena Gardner. A memorial message may be written to the family by visiting our website at www.jamesadyal.com. ARRANGEMENTS BY JAMES A. DYAL FUNERAL HOME, 303 SOUTH MAIN STREET, SUMMERVILLE, SC 29483, (843)873-4040. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on July 24, 2019