|
|
Rakie Mack PHILADELPHIA, PA - The family and friends of Mr. Rakie Mack, 42, of Philadelphia, PA, are invited to attend his home-going celebration on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11am @ Live Oak Memorial Gardens 3093 Ashley River Road Charleston, SC. SUBURBAN FUNERAL HOME 2336 Meeting St. Rd North Charleston, SC in charge of was arrangements. Leroy Rivers - Manager and Rev. Michael Alston - Asst. Manager. PH (843) 744-8761. There will be no wake or visitation on Friday. The most precious memories of Mr. Mack will resound in the lives of his beloved mother Carol Mack, his step-father Theo Chance, his siblings; Terrance Mack,Walter Mack, Tiana Chance and Siana Chance. His aunts, uncles and a host nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Jan. 10, 2020