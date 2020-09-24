Ralph D. Harwell, Jr. CHARLESTON - Ralph D. Harwell, Jr., husband of Joan Rabon Harwell, passed away peacefully Sept 20th. He was the son of Ralph D. & Carolyn J. Harwell. Born in Covington, GA May 18th 1939, where he achieved the honor of becoming an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Newton County High School in '57. He was affectionally known as Cooper. A member of the Key Club, Hi-Y, Varsity Football, "N" Club, Basket Ball, Beta Club, Class Treasurer & Senior Superlative, most likable boy. He was a graduate from Auburn University in '61. Ralph served in the US Navy as a Lt.(jg). He was a retired stevedore at the Charleston Waterfront where he worked for 36 years. He is survived by his bride, Joan, 3 sons, David, Bill, & Matthew Harwell, four grandchildren, Brent, Gaby, Lucas & Benjamin Harwell. Predeceased by a son, Donald. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Our family would like everyone to know how grateful we are for their friendship, love & fond memories. This, in itself, is a wonderful tribute to Him. He was a man known for his humor & compassion &, as his closest friends knew, "Big Ralph" never told a lie. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/
charleston