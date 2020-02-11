|
MSGT Ralph Daniel Napier USAF (ret.) Ladson - MSGT Ralph Daniel Napier USAF (ret.), 82, of Ladson, husband of Ruth Ann Wooten Napier, Beloved Papa, passed away on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Trident Medical Hospital. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 4 o'clock at Stallsville United Methodist Church, 255 Stallsville Loop, Summerville, SC 29485. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Stallsville United Methodist Church. Ralph was born on March 30, 1937 in Clearwater, SC, son of the late Fredric and Almeta Napier. Ralph was retired from the USAF and Civil Service. He was a longtime member of Stallsville United Methodist Church and Vice President of The Cabinet Shop, Inc. Survivors including his wife of 64 years are: daughter: Julie Ann Napier Simpson (Clifford) of Ladson; one son: Michael Napier of Charlotte, NC; three grandchildren: Leigh Napier Conn (Tug), Morgan Danielle Hiott (Lee), and Sam Jamison Simpson (Kristen "Sweetpea"); three great-grandchildren Conrad Danger Conn, Rocklynn Lee Conn, and Baby "Angel Love" Hiott. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by four brothers: Joseph Napier, William Napier, Clifford Napier and Fredric "Bobo" Napier; and one sister: Janice Koopman.
Published in Charleston Post & Courier on Feb. 12, 2020