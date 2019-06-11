Ralph Davis Goose Creek - Ralph Stanley Davis, 89, of Goose Creek, South Carolina, passed away on June 6, 2019. He was born on September 13, 1929 in Burington, Iowa, son of the late Clara Marshall and Ralph Davis. Mr. Davis served in the U.S. Navy as a Master Chief, retiring after 30 years. He served during the Korean War, being stationed on mine sweeps, and during the Vietnam War, serving on the USS Joseph Strauss. He retired to Charleston in 1980. Upon retirement he worked for the Naval Weapons Station in the NWS Police Department from 1982-1993. He was a member of the United States Bowling Congress, the Masonic Lodge #369, Santee Cooper Fishing Club, and the American Legion #166 (25 years). Mr. Davis also loved fishing, coin collecting, and yard and gardening. He is survived by his wife, Mitsue Davis of Goose Creek, South Carolina; 1 daughter Deana Jean Davis; 2 sons, Ronnie Dean Davis and Richard Francis (Angie) Davis; 6 grandchildren; 3 great-grandchildren; and siblings William Davis and Darlene Davis Berkes. Private family only burial will take place at Beaufort National Cemetery in Beaufort, SC. Memorial contributions may be made to National Office, 161 N. Clark, Suite 3550 Chicago, Illinois 60601. [email protected] Expressions of sympathy may be viewed or submitted online at www.mcalister-smith.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to McAlister-Smith Funeral Home, Goose Creek, 869 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek, SC 29445, (843) 553-1511. Visit our guestbook at www.legacy.com/obituaries/ charleston Published in Charleston Post & Courier on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary